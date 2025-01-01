Leadership culture

Our diverse leadership is comprised of courageous boundary breakers who bring a future-focused approach to our vision.
We're a leading global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and software engineering to enable our clients to thrive. Over our 30+ year history, we have partnered with our clients to solve ambitious business problems where technology is the differentiator. With our roots in custom systems and agile software delivery, we’re at the forefront of defining the tech principles used by some of the world’s most successful organizations.
Today, we are leaders in the AI-enabled software and data engineering space.
talented Thoughtworkers
in 19 countries
of technology consultancy
Meet our Global Management Team
There are no lone heroes at Thoughtworks, and the same applies to our leadership team who work together to drive our vision, inspire Thoughtworkers and ensure our clients achieve their goals.
Our history
Founded in 1993, we’ve grown from a small team in Chicago to a leading technology consultancy. Our cross-functional teams of strategists, developers, data engineers and designers bring years of global experience to every partnership.
Who we work with
We've spent the last 30+ years delivering bold, future-focused solutions for our clients across a variety of industries. From big banks and global retailers to revolutionary healthcare start-ups, we’ve built the software behind some of the world's most successful businesses.
DEI at Thoughtworks
Latest news
The Forrester Wave™ evaluation highlights Leaders, Strong Performers and Contenders. In the Q1, 2025 report, Thoughtworks is named a Leader and a Customer Favorite. Thoughtworks has the highest scores possible in 13 out of 25 evaluation criteria.