Leadership candidates at Thoughtworks
Leadership candidates at Thoughtworks

Leadership culture

Our diverse leadership is comprised of courageous boundary breakers who bring a future-focused approach to our vision.

 

We're a leading global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and software engineering to enable our clients to thrive. Over our 30+ year history, we have partnered with our clients to solve ambitious business problems where technology is the differentiator. With our roots in custom systems and agile software delivery, we’re at the forefront of defining the tech principles used by some of the world’s most successful organizations.

 

Today, we are leaders in the AI-enabled software and data engineering space.

10,000
talented Thoughtworkers 
48 offices
 in 19 countries
30+ years
of technology consultancy

Meet our Global Management Team

 

There are no lone heroes at Thoughtworks, and the same applies to our leadership team who work together to drive our vision, inspire Thoughtworkers and ensure our clients achieve their goals. 

 

Mike Sutcliff

Mike Sutcliff

Pronouns: He/Him
 

 

Chief Executive Officer and Director
Erin Cummins

Erin Cummins

Pronouns: She/Her

Chief Financial Officer
Martin Fowler

Martin Fowler

Pronouns: He/Him

Chief Scientist
Manish Kumar

Manish Kumar

Pronouns: He/Him

Regional Managing Director, India and Middle East
Rachel Laycock

Rachel Laycock

Pronouns: She/Her

Chief Technology Officer
Ramona Mateiu

Ramona Mateiu

Pronouns: She/Her

Chief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer
Chris Murphy

Chris Murphy

Pronouns: He/Him

Chief Revenue and Client Officer
Joanna Parke

Joanna Parke

Pronouns: She/Her

Chief Talent and Operating Officer
Gene Reznik

Gene Reznik

Pronouns: He/Him

Chief Strategy Officer and Global Head of Service Lines
Kaushik Sarkar

Kaushik Sarkar

Pronouns: He/Him

Regional Managing Director, Europe, Middle East and India
Craig Stanley

Craig Stanley

Pronouns: He/Him

Executive Vice President, Americas Region
Sudhir Tiwari

Sudhir Tiwari

Pronouns: He/Him

Global Head of Digital Engineering Center
Julie Woods-Moss

Julie Woods-Moss

Pronouns: She/Her

Chief Marketing Officer
Steven Yurisich

Steven Yurisich

Pronouns: He/Him

Regional Managing Director APAC
Thoughtworks was founded in Chicago.
Thoughtworks was founded in Chicago.

Our history

Founded in 1993, we’ve grown from a small team in Chicago to a leading technology consultancy. Our cross-functional teams of strategists, developers, data engineers and designers bring years of global experience to every partnership.

Learn more about our history
Who we work with
Who we work with

Who we work with

We've spent the last 30+ years delivering bold, future-focused solutions for our clients across a variety of industries. From big banks and global retailers to revolutionary healthcare start-ups, we’ve built the software behind some of the world's most successful businesses.

Learn more
DEI at Thoughtworks
DEI at Thoughtworks

DEI at Thoughtworks

As an organization, we refuse to accept the status quo. This extends to our work in actively cultivating an inclusive community for our Thoughtworkers to thrive and be themselves at work. In turn, we believe diverse minds bring unique solutions to our clients’ toughest challenges.
Learn more

Latest news

News and stories
Thoughtworks named a Leader and Customer Favorite in The Forrester Wave™: Modern Application Development Services, Q1 2025 report

The Forrester Wave™ evaluation highlights Leaders, Strong Performers and Contenders. In the Q1, 2025 report, Thoughtworks is named a Leader and a Customer Favorite. Thoughtworks has the highest scores possible in 13 out of 25 evaluation criteria.

Read more

Recommended reading

Timely business and industry insights for digital leaders.

