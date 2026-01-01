Accelerate your AI roadmap

Revolutionize your enterprise for less with exclusive Microsoft funding. As a Tier 1 Enterprise Systems Integrator (ESI) partner, Thoughtworks provides elite access to co-investment programs designed to de-risk modernization and unlock measurable business impact.

Why Thoughtworks for Microsoft funding?

We don’t just recommend strategy; we ship working software. By combining our AI/Works platform with Microsoft’s investment funds, we help you rebuild legacy debt, rewire your operations with agents and reimagine what’s possible on the Microsoft Cloud.