Accelerate your AI roadmap

Eligibility generally requires an Azure-based project. For the Azure Frontier Offer, projects must include eligible workloads like Microsoft Fabric, Azure AI Foundry or Databricks.
Revolutionize your enterprise for less with exclusive Microsoft funding. As a Tier 1 Enterprise Systems Integrator (ESI) partner, Thoughtworks provides elite access to co-investment programs designed to de-risk modernization and unlock measurable business impact.
We don’t just recommend strategy; we ship working software. By combining our AI/Works platform with Microsoft’s investment funds, we help you rebuild legacy debt, rewire your operations with agents and reimagine what’s possible on the Microsoft Cloud.
ESI elite status: join a select group of global partners trusted by Microsoft for the most complex cloud transformations.
3-3-3 methodology: go from a blank page to a production-grade MVP in just 3 months.
Agentic delivery: deploy LLM-agnostic, enterprise-grade AI natively on the Azure AI stack.
The ECIF program is a strategic initiative designed to support businesses in adopting and migrating to Azure workloads.
A new, unified motion for 2026 designed to displace legacy databases and land enterprise workloads on Azure Data and AI.
Don’t let budget cycles delay your innovation. Use Microsoft funding to jumpstart your high-impact initiatives in as little as 3 days.
Your strategic goal: rewire clinical and regulatory operations with agentic AI to accelerate speed-to-market.
Funding eligible programs: 3-day AI/Works strategy session
Your strategic goal: reimagine supply chain intelligence to predict demand and automate inventory response.
Funding eligible programs: 3-day AI/Works strategy session
Your strategic goal: rebuild your factory floor with connected intelligence and real-time IoT insights.
Funding eligible programs: smart manufacturing and IoT assessment
Your strategic goal: rewire your product engineering lifecycle with an AI-native foundation.
Funding eligible programs: 4-day Microsoft Catalyst workshop and design studio
Navigating the world of Microsoft funding can be complex, but we’re here to help. Here are some common questions asked about accessing and utilising Microsoft funded opportunities through Thoughtworks.
Eligibility generally requires an Azure-based project. For the Azure Frontier Offer, projects must include eligible workloads like Microsoft Fabric, Azure AI Foundry or Databricks.
The application process typically starts with a consultation with our specialist team. Afterwards, we handle the heavy lifting. We collaborate with Microsoft to submit the required templates and ROI calculations.
Standard approvals typically have an SLA of 2–4 weeks.
These programs are strategically built to accelerate your 'Day 1' - offsetting the costs of moving to the cloud or launching new AI capabilities. However, 'Day 2' optimization is just as critical. While funding typically targets new initiatives and workshops, certain programs offer provisions for post-migration enhancement. Our team will help you navigate these options to ensure your Microsoft ecosystem remains high-performing and cost-effective.
Partnering with Thoughtworks offers exclusive funding access, expert Microsoft-certified guidance, tailored workshops and assessments and a streamlined application process to maximize funding value and achieve business goals.
Curious if your organization is eligible for Microsoft co-funding with Thoughtworks? Connect with our Microsoft experts. We'll collaboratively explore the possibilities and strategize how this investment can drive significant business value.