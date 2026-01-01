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The agentic enterprise: Building an ecosystem of continuous evolution and reliable impact
The agentic enterprise: Building an ecosystem of continuous evolution and reliable impact

The agentic enterprise: Building an ecosystem of continuous evolution and reliable impact

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The agentic enterprise: Building an ecosystem of continuous evolution and reliable impact


Traditional digital transformation is hitting a wall. While many organizations have experimented with AI to automate isolated tasks, few have managed to bridge the gap between "one model, one output" and true enterprise-wide impact. To realize the full value of AI, businesses must move beyond marginal productivity gains and toward higher levels of autonomy.


In this collaboration, Thoughtworks and AWS explore the emergence of the agentic enterprise; a composable strategy where human experts and AI agents collaborate to solve complex, non-deterministic challenges. This whitepaper provides a framework for building an ecosystem that is as simple to adapt as it is to build.

Read the whitepaper

Topics explored in this whitepaper:

From automation to orchestration: Why agentic AI focuses on goals and guardrails rather than predefined workflows.
The reliability gap: A deep dive into why 95% of generative AI pilots fail and how to close the gap with rigorous engineering techniques.
The five components of an agent: A modular breakdown of the essential building blocks: models, data, tools, orchestration, and governance.

The continuous improvement loop: How to use feedback from business needs, technology, and data to drive innovation from both the top-down and bottom-up.

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