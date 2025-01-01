Technology Radar Vol. 32

Webinar info:
12pm CET | 3:30pm IST | 5pm ICT | 6pm SGT | 8pm AEST
The Thoughtworks Technology Radar has been tracking changes in the technology landscape for over a decade. It is a twice-yearly snapshot of tools, techniques, platforms, languages and frameworks. This knowledge-sharing tool is based on our global teams’ experience and highlights things you may want to explore on your projects.
Our webinars usually give a glimpse into the main highlights of the newest Radar. But this session will deep dive and look beyond the blips (emerging topics that caught our attention). This time we will focus specifically and fully on AI blips that we think should be on your radar!
Why you should attend:
Learnings based on real experience: Discover actionable learnings rooted in Thoughtworks’ global client experiences across industries and geographies.
Unfiltered expertise: Hear about what worked, what didn’t and the emerging tech that’s got us excited.
True expert knowledge: Ben O'Mahony and Amy Raygada, two Thoughtworkers who combine deep technical expertise and strategic prowess, will hand-pick essential AI-focused insights you need to know about.
Who should attend?
Data analysts, data scientists, data strategists, data architects, data engineers, AI engineers, ML engineers, software engineers, AI researchers, automation specialists, innovation leads, robotics engineers, cognitive computing experts and anyone passionate about leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies to enhance their data projects and drive innovation.
Speakers:
- Ben O'Mahony - Principal AI Engineer
- Amy Raygada - Principal Data and AI Strategist
Amy RaygadaPrincipal Data and AI Strategist
Amy Raygada is a Principal Data and AI Strategist at Thoughtworks, specializing in Data Governance, Data Strategy, and Data Mesh. With over 18 years of experience, she has worked with global enterprises to align data initiatives with business goals. Amy is a seasoned public speaker and a recognized thought leader in the data community, sharing her expertise at industry conferences and through executive advisory engagements.
Ben O'MahonyPrincipal AI Engineer
Ben is a results-driven AI/Engineering leader with a track record of building high-performing teams and shipping business-critical AI, ML and data products at scale. He has deep expertise across the full data lifecycle from research to production deployment. Ben is adept at defining technical strategy, driving execution and partnering cross-functionally to deliver measurable impact.
Register here:
Thursday, June 6
More about the Technology Radar
Check out volume 32 of the Technology Radar before the webinar and get a sneak peek into all blips.
The report divides the trends into four groups: Techniques, platforms, tools, programming languages and frameworks. Within these groups, each trend has a recommendation: "Hold" for technologies that are not initially recommended for use; "Assess" for technologies that require further evaluation; "Trial" for technologies that are ready for use; and "Adopt" for mature technologies.
The themes of the latest edition were:
- Supervised Agents in Coding Assistants
- Evolving Observability
- R in RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation)
- Taming the Data Frontier
If you want to learn more about the Radar, how to use it or how it’s built, check out the FAQ.