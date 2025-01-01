Technology Radar Vol. 32

12pm CET | 3:30pm IST | 5pm ICT | 6pm SGT | 8pm AEST

Tuesday, June 5

The Thoughtworks Technology Radar has been tracking changes in the technology landscape for over a decade. It is a twice-yearly snapshot of tools, techniques, platforms, languages and frameworks. This knowledge-sharing tool is based on our global teams’ experience and highlights things you may want to explore on your projects.

Our webinars usually give a glimpse into the main highlights of the newest Radar. But this session will deep dive and look beyond the blips (emerging topics that caught our attention). This time we will focus specifically and fully on AI blips that we think should be on your radar!

Why you should attend:

Learnings based on real experience: Discover actionable learnings rooted in Thoughtworks’ global client experiences across industries and geographies.

Unfiltered expertise: Hear about what worked, what didn’t and the emerging tech that’s got us excited.

True expert knowledge: Ben O'Mahony and Amy Raygada, two Thoughtworkers who combine deep technical expertise and strategic prowess, will hand-pick essential AI-focused insights you need to know about.

Who should attend?

Data analysts, data scientists, data strategists, data architects, data engineers, AI engineers, ML engineers, software engineers, AI researchers, automation specialists, innovation leads, robotics engineers, cognitive computing experts and anyone passionate about leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies to enhance their data projects and drive innovation.

Speakers: