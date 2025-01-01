Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Explore webinars

Customer-obsessed

Next level products and experiences that drive maximum value
Webinars Back
Welcome to Customer-obsessed, a virtual series with leading product, tech, and innovation executives dedicated to exploring what it takes to create next-level digital products and experiences. Uncover their stories, insights and practices for creating exceptional customer experiences powered by technology that drive loyalty, advocacy and business impact.

Product engineering: Navigating the intersection of software and hardware

 

Did you know that only 24% of products make it to launch? This underscores why top product and tech companies are turning past failures into valuable lessons, embracing a build-to-learn approach for future success. This virtual panel with Ford and Peloton will explore how industry leaders use product thinking and engineering strategies to create engaging, personalized experiences that seamlessly blend the physical and digital worlds.

Meet the speakers

Headshot of Jonathan Savage

Jonathan Savage

Global Portfolio Leader, Customer Experience and Products, Thoughtworks

 

Moderator

See bio
Headshot of Sam Harris

Sam Harris

Director of Product, Ford Secure, Ford

See bio
Headshot of David Bocsfoldi

David Bocsfoldi

Director of Engineering, Peloton

See bio

AI and CX: Redefining customer experiences and products

 

These sessions explore the momentous impact Artificial Intelligence (AI) is starting to have on customer experiences (CX). Advancements in AI, in particular in generative AI, are reshaping how businesses connect with their customers and strengthen their differentiation in a competitive market. Our panelists share their insights and stories about piloting and scaling AI-powered solutions to fuel next level customer experiences.

 

Session one: curated for viewers in the Americas/Europe/UK time zone with speakers from Visa, Google and The Crown Estate.

Watch the recording

Session two: curated for viewers in the APAC/India time zone with speakers from SEEK, Piramal Finance and AWS.

Meet the speakers

Headshot of Sapna Maheswari

Sapna Maheswari

Head of CX, Product & Design, Europe at Thoughtworks

 

Moderator

See bio
Headshot of Roberta Isfer

Roberta Isfer

Innovation Experience and Content Director for Latin America & Caribbean, VISA

See bio
Headshot of Hussain Chinoy

Hussain Chinoy

Technical Solutions Manager, Applied AI Engineering, Google

See bio
Headshot of Aruj Haider

Aruj Haider

Senior Director Emerging Technology Development and Innovation at The Crown Estate

See bio
Headshot of Nic Smythe

Nic Smythe

Director of Customer Experience, Product and Design, Asia-Pacific, Thoughtworks

See bio
Headshot of Carolyn Bennett

Carolyn Bennett

Head of AI Product, SEEK

See bio
Headshot of Karan Arora

Karan Arora

Director of Digital Product Management, Piramal Finance

See bio
Headshot of Christian Rota

Christian Rota

AI/ML Specialist Partnerships, Australia and New Zealand, Amazon Web Services

See bio

Supported by our partners AWS and Google Cloud

A banner with AWS and Google Cloud logos
A banner with AWS and Google Cloud logos

Want to build and transform extraordinary digital products and experiences?

Get in touch