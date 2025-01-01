Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
AI and CX: Redefining customer experiences and products

Customer-obsessed virtual event series
Explore the momentous impact Artificial Intelligence (AI) is starting to have on customer experiences (CX).

 

In this webinar, our panelists shared their insights and stories about piloting and scaling AI-powered solutions to fuel next level customer experiences. Learn how advancements in AI, in particular in generative AI, are reshaping how businesses connect with their customers and strengthen their differentiation in a competitive market. 

 

Attendees will take away:

  • The shift from segmentation to hyper-personalization, creating tailored experiences that resonate with unique preferences and behaviors.
  • Actionable insights for elevating customer services like empowering employees with real-time customer insights and knowledge, and transforming self-service interactions.

  • Ethical considerations and guardrails related to AI-driven CX.

Meet the panelists

Headshot of Nic Smythe

Panel moderator: Nic Smythe

Director of Customer Experience, Product and Design, Asia-Pacific, Thoughtworks

Headshot of Carolyn Bennett

Carolyn Bennett

Head of AI Product, SEEK

Headshot of Karan Arora

Karan Arora

Director of Digital Product Management, Piramal Finance

Headshot of Christian Rota

Christian Rota

AI/ML Specialist Partnerships, Australia and New Zealand, Amazon Web Services

Create meaningful impact for your customers and your business

