In today's fragmented and competitive retail landscape, brands face growing challenges in effectively engaging their customers across both online and offline channels. Recognizing the need to revitalize customer engagement and loyalty, minden.ai, a tech venture founded by Temasek, partnered with Thoughtworks to develop and launch yuu Rewards Club for Singapore.

yuu Rewards Club is an AI-backed coalition loyalty platform that integrates Singapore’s most popular brands in retail, dining, entertainment, banking and more. By providing a hyper-personalized mobile app experience and single currency across all brand partners, consumers can maximize their spend by being rewarded for their everyday purchases.