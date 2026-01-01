From legacy complexity to composable outcomes
Modernize state government services, eliminate operational backlogs, and meet emerging compliance standards without the high cost and failure risk of a traditional legacy replacement. Technology leaders from Thoughtworks and Google Public Sector convened a strategic briefing session to examine how state and local agencies are transitioning from rigid monoliths to modern, composable architectures.
Modernize without risk
Incrementally upgrade core legacy systems while keeping critical public services online and secure.
Unlock practical enterprise AI
Learn how agentic AI on automates complex workflows, policy reviews, and constituent interactions.
Execute with confidence
Adopt a proven, phased roadmap that delivers tangible mission outcomes in rapid 90-day cycles.
Watch on demand
From monoliths to modern services: A roadmap for state government
State and local agencies face a critical convergence of pressures, including aging core infrastructure, a retiring technical workforce, and strict regulatory and compliance mandates.
In this recorded strategy briefing, Thoughtworks and Google Public Sector outline how SLED leaders can take a composable approach to modernization. By deploying incremental migration patterns and wrapping existing systems with modern user experience and API layers, presenters demonstrated how agencies can deliver AI-driven digital front doors in months while keeping underlying systems operational and secure.
Our session experts
The composable agency: Architecting the future of autonomous public service
Go deeper with the companion white paper to our webinar: a blueprint for composable government with governed data, responsible AI, and a 3/3/3 roadmap.
Register to watch on-demand
Complete the form below for instant, on-demand access to the full recorded session and slide deck.