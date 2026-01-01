From monoliths to modern services: A roadmap for state government

State and local agencies face a critical convergence of pressures, including aging core infrastructure, a retiring technical workforce, and strict regulatory and compliance mandates.

In this recorded strategy briefing, Thoughtworks and Google Public Sector outline how SLED leaders can take a composable approach to modernization. By deploying incremental migration patterns and wrapping existing systems with modern user experience and API layers, presenters demonstrated how agencies can deliver AI-driven digital front doors in months while keeping underlying systems operational and secure.