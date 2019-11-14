Getting to grips with functional programming

Podcast Transcript

Alexey Boas:

Hello. And welcome to the Thoughtworks podcast. My name is Alexey. I'm the head of technology for Thoughtworks Brazil. And I'll be one of your hosts this time together with Neal Ford. Hello, Neil.





Neal Ford:

Hello, Alexey. I'm one of your other regular hosts, Neal Ford, based out of Atlanta, Georgia.





Alexey Boas:

And this time we'll have Gregorio Melo. Hello, Gregorio. Would you mind introducing yourself?





Gregorio Melo:

Hey, Alexey. Hey, Neal. Thanks for inviting me. Yeah. I'm Gregorio Melo, also known as Greg. I'm a software development consultant at Thoughtworks for the past eight years. And I'm looking forward to my sabbatical.





Alexey Boas:

How cool. When's that?





Gregorio Melo:

It's in two years time.





Alexey Boas:

That's wonderful. We're here to talk a little bit about Clojure functional programming. You just published the new book. Is that so, Greg? Unfortunately, it seems that, for the time, it's only in Portuguese. Let's hope that's not the case for long. What's the title of the book and what is it all about?





Gregorio Melo:

This year, I finished this personal project of releasing a book on functional programming that consolidates the way I learned the concepts around it. And it's called Functional Programming: An Introduction with Clojure. And it covers the basic concepts. And it tries to provide newcomers to functional programming, provide, a very low barrier to entry to functional programming concepts. And we cover things like high order functions, and function sets, first-class citizens, and other stuff that we normally see in many of these languages that provide functional features.





Alexey Boas:

Oh, that's cool. It's part of your learning journey that you're sharing with everyone. That's cool. Well, functional programming, many people have been talking about that. And what's your view on that? What's the current state of functional programming? Why is it more popular now in your view?





Gregorio Melo:

Yeah. One thing that, back in, I don't know, when I was a student, 10 years ago or so, I remember a professor of mine saying that we should study and learn some functional program, because our computers had more than one core, more than one processors in the computers. And the way we were working with programming languages wouldn't make use of these computing resources. And over time, computer resources over all have become cheaper. And most of the tooling around functional programming has evolved as well so that some of the stuff like managing state has also improved. And compilers have optimized a lot of the code that are produced at the end. And we see big companies adopting functional programming languages not so early but five or six years ago, you see the move from [Tea 00:03:08] and moving to Scala. I think that provide that huge hype. And of course, hype is very relevant when people are adopting a programming language. And you see Swift and Kotlin publicizing that they are functional programming languages.





Neal Ford:

Okay. You've said the Scala word. Why did you choose Clojure as your exemplar language for this book?





Gregorio Melo:

It's an interesting personal story. I have to bring to the table that I don't have a strong preference between Scala and Clojure. Because I see there might be room for either one or the other depending on what you're doing. But in 2014, I guess, I was in China working for a real estate agency and consulting for it. And we were doing Scala development. And I was new to functional programming back then. And I remember that my mind was still working in the object oriented mindset and I was bashing the keyboard trying to make the compiler work. And we had very good colleagues that knew functional programming that could teach us. But sometimes, we were on our own. And the mindset just didn't work.





Gregorio Melo:

And I decided to take a step back, learn the basics. And given that Scala is a hybrid language, and you can do object oriented stuff and functional programming stuff, sometimes, you end up with code that allows you to do stuff that you probably shouldn't be doing. And Clojure is very opinionated on this end. You wouldn't do object oriented programming on it. And I chose it so that I could focus on the functional aspects of it.





Neal Ford:

Yeah. I think that's interesting. Scott, one of our colleagues, said, at one point, he thought that Scala was too flexible. Because there are too many unknown ways to make the language and bend it with all these different mechanisms. But I think there's actually a deeper... I'm also a huge fan of Scala or rather of Clojure and have written code in both and have written a book about both, but I'm a huge fan of Clojure. And I'm curious to have your opinion about this as well. I believe that the programming language style like functional and dynamic versus static typing is much more a reflection of an individual versus an objective assessment about the capabilities of a particular programming language.





Neal Ford:

Because some people are great graphic artists. They can draw things. Some people are great painters. I can't do either of those. But some people are photographers. I can photograph things and I can write. These are all different creative media. And I think a programming language is also a creative media. And I think different people lean toward different programming styles. And I think Rich Hickey, if you gave him Scala, would be miserable. And if Martin Odersky, if you gave him Clojure, he'd be miserable. If you gave each of them their media, I think they'd be very happy. I think part of adopting a language, a functional language, or any language, is finding the sweet spot for the way that you like to express yourself creatively and find a language that amplifies that rather than something you have to fight with.





Gregorio Melo:

Yeah. I feel it's definitely a personal take on which language you choose to work with. I'm on the dynamic type languages team. I know that a colleague, that recently left my team, he's very keen on Scala. But we decided not to argue with one another about this.





Neal Ford:

That's probably for the best.





Gregorio Melo:

True. And I feel that I'm very opinionated on desk driven development. And maybe I'm not convinced that I should trust that much that if my program compiles, it will work. And I want more tooling. That's not just it. I will avoid regressions. And given my personal preferences on all the things combined, I lean towards Clojure.





Neal Ford:

Yeah, I think arguing with a colleague about Clojure versus Scala is like arguing which is better: novels or poetry? Well, it depends greatly. But I think you brought up an interesting thing in the Clojure world. I agree. I'm a huge fan of TDD as well. But in a lot of the Clojure community and a lot of the Lisp community, a lot of development and experimentation is done via the REPL rather than by test. And while I think it's a good thinking media in the REPL. I fear that not enough Clojure developers take that learning and capture it as a test before they move on. Because the great thing about interacting in a REPL is you can find out exactly what you need right away. But if you leave that and if you let that work entropy into the universe, and you've lost the regression of that. I actually think that Clojure works best when you use the REPL like that and then capture that as a unit test so that you can regression all those things after the fact.





Gregorio Melo:

Yeah. I think developing with the REPL is an amazing opportunity for us to code quickly, experiment quickly. But you mentioned regression. I think, for me, that's the most important thing, the most important reason why I'm doing TDD. I like the aspect of how you can develop an... The architecture that you end up with is more flexible or it's some sort of documentation, leaving documentation. But the regression part of it, avoiding regression's part of it, for me, is the most relevant stuff now.





Gregorio Melo:

One thing that I wanted to go back a bit when Alexey asked about Clojure. I could have learned with other languages as well. But I noticed that my life was tending toward JVM for the rest of it. And then, I decided to pick one that was running on top of JVM as well. That's it. And then, back to the REPL stuff. One thing that is very nice about the REPL, and in this Scala debate I think it's worth mentioning, is you can connect a development environment with the REPL. And the speed of the feedback that you get, how fast the feedback is, is amazing. You are coding stuff in your editor and you quickly see the output of the logic you are developing. That's pretty awesome.





Neal Ford:

I'm glad you mentioned that. Because I know a lot of our colleagues, who are serious feedback junkies who really want super fast feedback when you make a change to code and want to see that reflected in tests and output right away, really love Clojure. Because you could really wire up a Clojure environment that hot loads and is receiving really almost instantaneous results whether it's in a REPL or even running things like, incrementally running, unit tests and those sort of things. You can set it up as an environment that really leans towards super fast feedback.





Alexey Boas:

Yeah, that's interesting. You were talking about personal preferences and etc. It's also interesting to see many languages incorporating some of the functional aspects and functional tooling. We had one other episode that we recorded with Rebecca Parsons and Luciano Ramalho, the author of Fluent Python. And he was talking specifically about the death of paradigms, language paradigms, and how it's much more useful to think about maybe language features instead of a straight classification and trying to use that. Because languages have become the combination of the different features that they have. And I think that connects a lot to the personal preferences that people have. And it also plays to those choices that we have to make.





Gregorio Melo:

Yeah. I also like this take on talking about features instead of the paradigms. Because one thing that is really, really hard about functional programming is explaining what it is. And once upon a time, I heard that there is actually a curse that whenever you learn and you understand what functional programming is, you just cannot explain to anybody. That's the curse. You learn but you cannot explain.





Neal Ford:

You go so deep down the rabbit hole that you can't see out the top anymore.





Alexey Boas:

Yeah. That's interesting. How is the learning process of learning functional programming? Do you feel it's a steep curve? Do you feel it's something easy you can build on experience you have to restart from scratch? How was your experience?





Gregorio Melo:

If you're an experienced programmer, the learning curve might be... It might take you a while to feel comfortable developing that way, learn the functional programming concepts. I feel it's just like learning the very first language. When you're starting with C, for instance, and you have to learn what the pointers are, of course, I don't even remember what they are, now, but when you learn about declaring functions and doing loops, the first time you learn about recursion, that's difficult. Because that's a concept that you're developing.





Gregorio Melo:

When you come to functional programming from a different background, I think the turning point, at least for me, was when it came to my mind that most of the problems I would solve using recursion and accumulating results and pressing to the next execution of the function that I'm recursing upon. I think that was the turning point for me. Might be the turning point for a lot of people. But the thing is, just for those learning or they plan to learn functional programming, just take it easy. It's going to be a new thing for you. It's going to be new concepts. And just remember the first time you learned programming. When you understood what a class is, what an object is, that took a while, I guess.





Neal Ford:

The way I think about learning a functional programming language is, most of the time when you're learning a language, like when you move from C to Java or Java to C#, it's basically a lateral move. Because they have more or less the same behaviors with some nuance. If you move from Java to C#, you write Java code in C# at first and then you gradually become a C# programmer. But that's more difficult when moving paradigms from an object oriented language to a functional language. Because you're not moving laterally. You're moving vertically. And it's very difficult to write your old school Java code in Clojure or Scala for that matter. Because the paradigms don't match. I think recursion is actually a good example of that. Because when you're a new programmer, recursion is one of those things that was just mind blowing for a while. But then, you got your head around it and understood it. And it's like, "Oh, okay. That's a tool in your toolbox." And I think a lot of the functional programming stuff is exactly that same way.





Gregorio Melo:

Yeah. And then, you're used to, say, looping through a list and modifying values within this list. Now, you come to this programming language that has this concept of immutable data. And you're not supposed to change... You don't have variables anymore. You don't [inaudible 00:14:50] anymore. What? It's a different world that you're going to live.





Neal Ford:

Yeah. One of the most mind blowing things that happened to me in university was I took a language survey course. And the first language was Eta which is very strongly typed. And then, it was C which is basically compile a phone book. And then, they switched us over to Scheme which is a dialect of Lisp. But when he told the class there's no such thing as variables, everybody's head just exploded. Because we were so used to all these other languages and paradigms. There's another thing that you brought up before, I think is quite interesting, that a lot of languages like Groovy and Kotlin are adding functional features and becoming hybrid languages sort of like Scala.





Neal Ford:

But Clojure's very decidedly not trying to become a hybrid language. It is very true to exactly what it wants to be. And Rich Hickey, the creator, is very opinionated about what it is and what it won't be. And that's actually, to me, one of the appealing aspects of Clojure. I actually say that Clojure... The two languages I think I probably love the most are Ruby and Clojure to build things in. And I say that Ruby maximizes developer happiness, sometimes, to a pathological degree. Because it bends over so backwards to make it friendly and easy for you that you could build yourself into a mess. Whereas Clojure maximizes engineering happiness. Every decision in Clojure seems like it defaults toward the good engineering decision like immutability, the way that all the looping stuff, and the things they've added on top of it like transducers. And it seems like a language that leans into good engineering practices and doesn't seem interested in expanding in a lot of ways that would chip away at that overriding philosophy.





Alexey Boas:

Yeah, good. And Greg, how about the writing process for the book? How was it? At least my personal experience, that's what everyone says. It's hard to do. What would you do differently if you were starting over right now? What have you learned in the process?





Gregorio Melo:

There is one skill that I disappoint everybody with. That's routine. Over my career, I've learned to do planning. And I planned to develop this book. That was pretty awesome. I think I aced the planning comparison with how it was the year before I proposed the book. But that part wasn't the easiest one. I came up with the summary of what I wanted to talk about. And I developed an introduction of what I expected people to learn from that book. I proposed to the publisher in Brazil. It was accepted quickly and I started developing.





Gregorio Melo:

But the thing I wouldn't do again was to do the bursts I did on writing. One day, I would write for four hours after working. Because I felt like in the mood. And then, I would stay like 20 days without. I would spend 20 days without doing any sort of writing. And I think that's when you lose the... And I feel it's also a practice. If you do martial arts, if you do any sort of musical instrument, as well, it takes practice. And you need to do that deliberate practice that we talk about and we hear a lot out in the world. And writing, if you wait 20 days to write the next five paragraphs, that's a huge force that you have to use to push you out of inertia. One thing I would do is write more paragraphs every day or every other day.





Neal Ford:

Now, one of the good pieces of advice I read from, I've read several books on writing, which is an interesting meta category for writers, but one of the great pieces of advice I heard toward that is, always stop in the middle of a paragraph. Because one of the hardest things when you sit down is breaking the inertia. And if you stop in the middle of a paragraph, you know how to finish that paragraph. And that starts you writing. And it's easy to flow into the next paragraph. Always stop once you know the next thing is going to be. Because that greases the ability to get started again. But you mentioned routine. I think that is the most critically important thing for writing and coding as well. The more you do it, the better you get and the more natural it seems. And that is the Achilles heal for just about every writer I know is being able to establish a good consistent cadence for getting writing done. And yeah, it is the best thing you can possibly do.

Gregorio Melo:

Yeah. And I would probably misquote someone I don't remember who said this, but motivation, inspiration, they come from nine to five, 9:00AM to 5:00PM, sitting down and writing at that time. Eventually, the inspiration will come. There is also this thing I tried, and I think it was good. Was to constantly ask for feedback. I asked a lot of people to look at the drafts I had and provide feedbacks. And I got people from various background. Someone with a deep knowledge in Clojure provided me good technical insights. Someone that had no understanding of functional programming provided me really good insights on the book. That's something that you never should forget. And it's very easy to go crazy and decide to talk about everything. When ideating about the book, I wanted to add how to dockerize Clojure applications, how to write databases, and deploy to Heroku. And I would add too much stuff that, one, would go stale very quickly, probably, and another one, that it would take time that I could be invest in explaining a bit better the more important concepts and was the core scope of the book, actually.





Neal Ford:

Yeah. You said, when we were doing the prep, that you were really good about defining the summary first thing and then constantly going back and reconciling your writing against that. That's really impressive to me. Because I'm so bad at that. I really want to do that. But I really am terrible at that. Kudos for being able to do that. What I do, instead, is come up with a summary and then write and wander far afield and, then, eventually, just rewrite the summary. I think it takes a great amount of discipline to stay on task like that. But you're right. There's so many topics that you could get distracted by shiny things that keeping to task is-





Gregorio Ford:

Yeah, thanks. And I actually removed some good amount of stuff that was in the index. I wanted to talk about bringing the functional programming patterns and how you could apply patterns in how your object oriented partners would change when you apply the learnings in your day-to-day world object oriented language and compare that with Java. That would take a whole, I don't know, five chapters. And one thing that I almost got lost into, adding to the book, was spec. Spec was, I guess it was, released right at the moment that I was very motivated into writing. I don't know. At the end, I feel it was a good thing not to add spec to the book.





Neal Ford:

It is a fascinating thing. If people are interested, haven't heard of closure.spec, you should look into it. Because it's a way of optionally adding typing. But beyond typing, ranges and other sorts of validations but selectively to Clojure data structures. It's a very cool thing. I would never have been able to resist writing about it, I don't think. As a good way of summarizing that, when you look back on the book, if you pick this book up and someone else wrote it and you read through it, what's your fondest part of the book? What's the thing that you think, that when you set out, the thing, that you were most successful with. What's the thing you're proudest of that came out of the book?





Gregorio Melo:

I think it was coming up with problem domain and working up Clojure concepts data structure, for instance, and not using basic math, arithmetics, but actually working with maps that had different values on it and, then, making transformations and applying partial functions on top of this data. I'm biased, of course. But that's the second part of the book. And you start with a very basic problem domain. And then, you convert US dollars to Chinese yuans. And that's a concept that comes later in that part of the book. Yeah, trying to summarize. I think that using Clojure with a reasonable problem domain.





Neal Ford:

Yup. Coming up with a unified sample's always a tricky thing. It's a good skeleton to base a book on.





Gregorio Melo:

And one thing I wish I did, and there was one thing I removed from the book, was the exercises. That was a tip I got from Luciano Ramalho. I think it makes a lot of sense. But I decided to write the exercises a long time after the chapters were done, some of the chapters. Now, I would think about the exercise for the chapter later. And then, I lost the train. And I had to remove some of that I had. I wish I had added exercises. Because I think it would help those learning, yeah, to experiment with whatever they just learned.





Alexey Boas:

Yeah. In my experience, it was really surprising to realize how much work it is to come up with exercises and build the exercises. It's a lot of work. Even if you don't provide the answers, it's not just asking questions. You have to go through them and see that you have explained everything that's necessary for the solution and things like that. It's a lot of work, in my experience.





Gregorio Melo:

Yeah. The exercises have to make sense for the end.





Neal Ford:

Well, that's awesome. Well, congratulations on getting your book published. I know it's an enormous amount of work. And it's great to get it out there. And even more so that it's such one of my beloved subjects which is functional programming and Clojure.





Gregorio Melo:

Yeah, thank you. We did releasing event at Thoughtworks San Paulo on Wednesday. And I recommended one of your books, Neal, to the folks that wanted to learn functional programming, that Functional Thinking. Right? That was one of the books I used to learn the functional programming concepts. That helped me a lot.





Neal Ford:

I appreciate that.





Alexey Boas:

Okay. It was a great conversation. Thanks a lot for joining us, Greg.





Gregorio Melo:

Thank you. My pleasure. Thank you, Neal. Thank you, Alexey.





Alexey Boas:

And on the next episode we'll talk to Alexandre Goedert, head of technology for Thoughtworks Chile. And we'll talk a little bit about the challenges of giving life to a cloud migration strategy. Hope you'll join us for this conversation.