As agents multiply across tools and environments, applying policies and usage limits consistently and tracing actions for audit becomes harder.
Agent sprawl. Hard to govern and expensive to scale
Every week, more agents go live across teams, clouds and vendors. You want proof the investment is paying off. Security leaders need confidence that agents stay within approved boundaries.
Behind those pressures are three questions:
Token spend keeps rising, but savings are hard to verify without an agreed baseline and clear quality requirements.
Moving from proven use cases to enterprise scale gets harder when each new model, tool or agent type requires another set of integrations and controls.
Agent/works™ is how you solve all three
Thoughtworks deploys and configures Agent/works™ entirely in your environment as part of the engagement.
One governance layer across your stack
Apply consistent policies and controls across models, frameworks and clouds without tying governance to one provider.
An audit trail from the start
Capture execution traces as agents run, providing evidence to explain actions, investigate problems and support audit and production approval.
Verified lower token spend
Reduce token usage through model routing, caching and context management, with savings verified against an agreed baseline and quality requirements.
Model choice without starting over
Switch models without rewriting every prompt by hand. Agent/works™ automatically retunes them against your quality tests so outputs continue to meet agreed standards.
Consistent governance as your stack evolves
Extend the same controls to new tools and servers without redesigning governance each time.
Agent/works™ runs wherever you do
Thoughtworks forward-deployed engineers configure it in your environment. Once deployed, Agent/works™ applies your controls automatically as agents run.
Beyond the quote: Read the 2026 CIO report88% of CIOs say governance is not keeping pace with AI adoption.
Under the hood
Join Shayan Mohanty, Thoughtworks Chief Data and AI Officer, for a demo of Agent/works™, which Thoughtworks uses in complex multi-cloud client engagements.Explore the Agent/works™ technical guide
The Agentic Enterprise you are building towards
The Thoughtworks Agentic Enterprise architecture shows the technology foundation organisations can build towards as they become AI-native.
Agent/works™ sits within its governance layer, applying consistent controls and managing costs across the stack.
Agent/works™ plays well with others
Thoughtworks configures Agent/works™ to work with the cloud, data and AI platforms already in your stack. We use each provider’s native capabilities where they fit, with Agent/works™ providing consistent governance across the wider estate.
Agent/works™ resources and more
Explore the technical guide, latest research, and Thoughtworks Enterprise AI services.