Why product objectives are your best guide to team design

IT’s role in the enterprise is rapidly shifting; from being a provider of commoditized solutions to becoming the core of modern businesses. As a result, many established companies are still struggling to organize their engineering and product development teams effectively around the things they’re building.

There’s no single way to structure teams successfully:

Don’t assume feature teams are always best

Most IT organizations group people either functionally according to a particular specialization or cross-functionally, for instance, by product feature, increment. There seems to be a common understanding that functionally aligned teams in software companies are organized around dedicated parts of the software product. These are often referred to as

Figure 1: Functionally aligned teams are responsible for a specific part in a tiered architecture

Component teams

Figure 2: Functional and cross-functional teams

Cross-functional teams — sometimes called

Figure 3: Vertical and horizontal slicing of work

These teams are

So what's the point here? Should we all use feature teams or component teams? It depends. One problem I see highlighted in some articles is that the authors introduce a hierarchy that I don’t see supported in practice. There seems to be a dogma to promote feature teams as the pinnacle of agile / lean product development work and component teams are denigrated as the legacy waterfall losers.

The real problem organizations face is not choosing component teams, it’s choosing a team structure that doesn’t fit with the tasks at hand. A thorough understanding of the product objectives is the most reliable guide available when grouping team members functionally — by component or cross-functionally by feature — in order to use

Why component teams often fail to quickly deliver user value

Let’s stop for a second and look at a typical example. Imagine a component team organization of 20+ teams, grouped around specific services. All of these teams have their own backlog, roadmaps and belong to a cluster of other teams under the umbrella of different projects, with different sources of budget and leadership. Let’s assume that all of these teams together are trying to innovate around the enterprise's ability to stay competitive in the market by shipping new features that customers will value. And herein lies the danger: too often component teams are focused on building time-critical features to chase the market and optimize for speed.

One of the main challenges involved in such a scenario is to translate “real” customer problems into the

User stories, the essential building blocks of shipping customer features, quickly become scattered technical tasks that are then somewhat also detached from the overall product vision and business goals. Not only does that make the development of these tasks more difficult but managing and coordinating work across multiple component teams produces significant overhead for everyone involved. On top of that,

An interesting analogy, I have borrowed from Jeff Patton, to illustrate the problem as to why a component team setup is not ideal for continuously shipping

Figure 4: A lean product approach is much like painting



This level of autonomy and experimentation the artist needs to paint the picture is very similar to what a team needs in order to make progress and develop highly competitive time-to-market critical product features. It’s how lean product development works at its core and component teams don’t really have the tools available to excel at this type of task.

Figure 5: A component team approach to painting

Such an approach doesn’t necessarily mean a team is doing waterfall but it’s a highly interdependent environment in which teams quickly lose the connection to the user / customer and their flexibility with regard to the scope. They may spend significant time negotiating priorities with other component teams, managing dependencies and so forth, so that the portrait will somehow fit together in the end. In reality though, especially with a lot of teams involved, the portrait doesn’t live up to the customer’s expectations or perhaps it’s massively delayed in the delivery while the market opportunity is long gone.

In the same way, cross-functional feature teams can be a big disadvantage when the business goals clash with the team design. This is because they usually apply a very different set of trade-offs towards the things they are building. A great example is Wonga. They were trying to keep a business-critical level of maintainability and code integrity needed to provide a highly scalable

There are tons of examples like this, in which teams continuously experience some form of friction when the boundaries of the underlying team structures conflict with the type of goals they’re trying to achieve. Dysfunctional team setups regularly outmaneuver the overall delivery capabilities.

What I’m trying to highlight here is a simple rule of thumb: that team design should always account for the type of desired product objective. Many of the issues we see in the current IT space are related to poor team design choices for the job to be done. Team design, however, is at the very heart of product success and some of the worlds most successful software companies demonstrate that very vividly.

One reason why feature teams aren’t more widely used — even in areas they’re well suited to — is that they

Moreover, the success curve is very steep in terms of the cultural change needed, especially when senior management are still operating within traditional project frameworks that like fixed budgets and scope. However, there are examples of success out there that

I recommend a pragmatic and thorough assessment of what your company is actually trying to achieve in order to understand how teams can be set up for success.