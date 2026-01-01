Cloud and AI are evolving fast but most organizations aren’t blocked by ideas. They’re blocked by legacy systems, fragmented data and foundations that weren’t built for intelligence.

Thoughtworks will be at the AWS Summit in Madrid, where builders, technologists and business leaders come together to explore what’s next in cloud innovation, AI and modern infrastructure.

Stop by our booth to see a live demo of AI/works™, our platform for building and running industrial-grade intelligent systems and transforming legacy code into clear, modern specifications.

At AWS Summits 2026, Thoughtworks experts will share practical approaches to modernizing core systems, activating trusted data and delivering intelligent solutions that scale securely on AWS.