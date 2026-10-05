Expand Energy Selects Thoughtworks to Scale AI Across the Enterprise

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive digital innovation, today announced that Expand Energy (NASDAQ: EXE), the largest independent natural gas producer in North America, has selected the consultancy as its strategic partner to design and build an enterprise-wide AI capability. The multi-phase engagement covers AI strategy, use case prioritization, machine learning (ML) platform implementation, and the delivery of a production-ready solution aligned to Expand Energy's long-term strategic priorities.

Expand Energy operates across exploration and production as well as energy marketing, areas with significant opportunity to unlock value through AI. Seeking to move beyond isolated pilots toward a coordinated, enterprise-scale approach, Expand Energy selected Thoughtworks to help connect strategy, platform development and delivery in a single program. The company's objective is to identify the highest-value AI opportunities across the business, build the capabilities required to support them, and deploy a production solution by the end of 2026.

"AI has the potential to create value across multiple areas of our business, but realizing that value requires more than individual projects," said Josh Viets, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Expand Energy. "We selected Thoughtworks because of its ability to connect strategy, technology and delivery in a single engagement. Together, we're building the foundations needed to identify, deploy and scale AI solutions that support our long-term business objectives."

As organizations move beyond AI experimentation, many are finding that continued success depends on the underlying platforms, governance and operating models that support adoption at scale. The engagement is designed to help Expand Energy build those foundations while delivering measurable business outcomes.

Thoughtworks will lead the engagement across three connected workstreams:

AI strategy and opportunity prioritization: Thoughtworks will work with business and technical stakeholders across Expand Energy to identify, evaluate and prioritize high-value AI opportunities aligned to the company's strategic objectives.

Enterprise AI foundations: Thoughtworks will design and begin implementing the data, platform and governance capabilities needed to support AI adoption at scale across the organization.

Solution delivery and enablement: Thoughtworks will build and deploy a high priority AI solution, establish an operating model for ongoing AI delivery, and enable Expand Energy teams to adopt and scale AI responsibly.

Unlike traditional AI programs that separate planning from implementation, Thoughtworks' approach combines strategy and delivery from the outset to create AI that works. Early-stage proof-of-concept development generates real-world insight into data readiness, integration requirements, adoption challenges and business value, allowing the roadmap and operating model to evolve based on evidence rather than assumptions.

“This engagement reflects a challenge we're seeing across all industries: organizations want to move from isolated AI experiments to agentic AI that delivers business value," said Manish Sateeja, senior vice president and head of automotive and manufacturing for North America at Thoughtworks. "Expand Energy has the leadership commitment, domain expertise and ambition to make that transition. This work creates the operational backbone required to scale agentic AI directly into business operations and deliver value.”

The engagement draws on Thoughtworks’ track record delivering AI strategy and enterprise ML platform programs across data-intensive industries including energy, financial services, life sciences, and global market research. The firm brings experience spanning end-to-end AI capability buildouts, MLOps platform implementations, responsible AI governance, and large-scale workforce AI enablement.

Supporting resources:

Learn more about Thoughtworks’ Data & AI capabilities.

Discover Thoughtworks’ Agentic Development Platform, AI/works™.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 people strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology and culture as the differentiator.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: EXE) is North America’s largest natural gas producer, powered by dedicated and innovative employees focused on expanding the value of natural gas by connecting scale to growing markets. Expand Energy’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its advantaged portfolio, financial strength and operational excellence. Expand Energy is committed to expanding America’s energy reach to fuel a more affordable, reliable, lower carbon future.

Media contacts:

Thoughtworks

Marsh Abraham

Head of Public Relations, Americas

marsh.abraham@thoughtworks.com

Expand Energy

Brooke Coe

(405) 935-8878

media@expandenergy.com