Data and analytics
In today's data-driven landscape, the need to unlock the full potential of your data has never been more pressing. Whether leveraging AI, empowering data-driven decision making, capitalizing on data monetization, crafting revenue-boosting or cost-saving data products, the imperative to extract value from data demands attention from every business leader.
Our data services leverage extensive experience in solving complex data and analytics challenges, alongside pioneering methodologies and frameworks to help you build the infrastructure, capabilities and processes required to drive tangible value from data at speed and scale.
Discover how we deliver measurable outcomes across the most common data and analytics challenges: Business impact, ability to scale, speed to market, timely access to quality data, compliance and security, and cost reduction.
Benefits
Get to market faster
We've helped clients realize new business value from data in just 90 days, leveraging highly reusable and interoperable data products that accelerate time to market.
Optimize costs sustainably
Reduce data platform expenses by 20 to 30%, and maintain compliance at a lower OpEx with greater security.
Drive revenue from your data
Accelerate time to insight and seamlessly access the high-quality data you need to make informed, strategic decisions.
Empower quicker decisions
Revolutionize decision making by democratizing insights with accessible, high quality self-service data, eliminating the need for technical skills or intermediaries.
Our data services
We help you build evolutionary data strategies aligned with your business goals and successfully navigate the governance challenges of the cloud and AI era.
We help you find the ideal modernization model based on your needs, organizational goals and existing estate. Then, we continuously evolve your data capabilities to ensure you’re always able to make the most of ongoing innovations in AI and emerging tech.
By applying proven product development and engineering principles to data design, usage and sharing, we help you harness data as a powerful product — and use it to drive innovation, empower strategic decision-making and fuel growth.
Pioneered by Thoughtworks, Data mesh revolutionizes data management by treating data as a product owned by teams closest to its use. Our tailored solutions cater to diverse organizational needs, offering full framework implementation or leveraging select components and principles to maximize value creation from data.
Unleashing the power of your data, Thoughtworks collaborates with industry leaders like Microsoft, Google Cloud, AWS, and Databricks. We assess your unique needs and leverage the strengths of the most suitable platform to craft a customized data solution.
Our AWS capabilities
At Thoughtworks, we’re well equipped to support you in your journey with AWS, boasting many specializations in AWS data services and solutions
Client stories
Featured content
