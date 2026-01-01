Jonathan Fernández Global Head of Cyber Defense

As a security executive, I bridge the gap between complex cyber risk and corporate strategy. My main focus is transforming cybersecurity from a defensive cost-center into a strategic business enabler, approaching risk mitigation with a sharp cost-value mindset that maximizes enterprise protection while optimizing resource allocation.



Throughout my career in IT and information security, I've specialized in enhancing secure digital transformation and designing resilient enterprise solutions. One of my core strengths is safely introducing AI capabilities to an ample range of organizational and technical processes, leveraging the automation and intelligent analytics in streamlined workflows in order to scale defense mechanisms and improve operational efficiency.



I believe effective security requires a cultural shift, not just a technical one. By fostering high-performing, cross-functional teams and aligning robust risk frameworks (NIST, ISO 27001) with organizational growth, I help companies navigate technological evolution safely, confidently and profitably.