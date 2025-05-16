Journey mapping through a neurodiversity lens

The first step in our efforts was to gather a group of neurodiverse Thoughtworkers to get first-hand feedback and insights on their experiences. Our working group was composed of people from all walks of Thoughtworker life—different departments and roles, age groups, experience levels and nationalities.

The group focused on analyzing the existing Thoughtworker Journey Map. Created and used by the People team, the map lays out the processes, people and activities involved in all stages of employment at Thoughtworks—from attracting candidates, the hiring process and onboarding, to leadership development and becoming an alumni.