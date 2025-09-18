95% of business leaders believe Germany is lagging in many areas of digitalization.
But as one of the strongest pillars of the European economy, financial institutions are still cautious when it comes to modernization.
In this e-book, we explore the trends shaping Germany’s financial sector and provide actionable insights to outpace fintech challengers and international competitors — while meeting the ever-changing needs of modern customers.
You'll also get frameworks to create a winning digital strategy, with real-world examples of how leading financial institutions pivoted toward digital success.
Get deep insights into
The key trends shaping German financial services
Explore how AI, evolving regulations, embedded finance and ecosystem collaboration will shape banks of the future.
How to modernize legacy systems
Learn why and how to approach platform and data modernization to ensure operational resilience and competitive advantage.
Custom tech strategies
Discover how institutions like Deutsche Bank have reimagined their systems through AI-first transformations and developed new revenue models.
Meeting regulatory challenges
Equip your institution to adapt to the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), the AI Act and PSD3 framework while turning compliance into a competitive advantage.
Recommended reading
-
Client storyCore banking transformation paves the way for top-tier financial solutions to Prospa’s customersRead the client story
-
BlogModernization blueprint for InsurersRead this blog
-
Client storyBankdata builds an evolutionary roadmap toward complete system and operational modernizationRead this client story