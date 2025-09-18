Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Beyond legacy

How Germany’s financial institutions can win the digital race

A framework to reinvent digital banking and insurance
95% of business leaders believe Germany is lagging in many areas of digitalization.


But as one of the strongest pillars of the European economy, financial institutions are still cautious when it comes to modernization.

In this e-book, we explore the trends shaping Germany’s financial sector and provide actionable insights to outpace fintech challengers and international competitors — while meeting the ever-changing needs of modern customers.

You'll also get frameworks to create a winning digital strategy, with real-world examples of how leading financial institutions pivoted toward digital success.

Get deep insights into

The key trends shaping German financial services


Explore how AI, evolving regulations, embedded finance and ecosystem collaboration will shape banks of the future.

 

How to modernize legacy systems


Learn why and how to approach platform and data modernization to ensure operational resilience and competitive advantage.

Custom tech strategies

 


Discover how institutions like Deutsche Bank have reimagined their systems through AI-first transformations and developed new revenue models.

Meeting regulatory challenges


Equip your institution to adapt to the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), the AI Act and PSD3 framework while turning compliance into a competitive advantage.

