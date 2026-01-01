Decoder
Speculative decoding is a technique for making LLM inference faster by having a smaller model predict several upcoming tokens while a larger model verifies them in parallel.
What is it?
Predicting multiple candidate tokens cheaply, then validating them with the main model instead of generating every token one at a time.
What's in it for you?
Lower latency and higher token throughput, often without changing the output distribution or sacrificing model quality.
What are the trade-offs?
Poor predictions by the smaller model can add wasted compute, while serving two models can increase system complexity and memory requirements.
How is it being used?
Inference systems use speculative decoding to accelerate autoregressive generation, especially where reducing time-to-token matters.
What is speculative decoding?
Speculative decoding is an inference optimization where a fast draft model proposes a sequence of tokens and a more capable target model checks those proposals in parallel. Accepted tokens can be emitted together; when a prediction is rejected, generation resumes from the corrected token.
The result is fewer sequential passes through the expensive target model, turning otherwise idle parallel compute into lower generation latency.
The built-in acceleration roughly halves GPU cost per generated token under load.
What’s in it for you?
Instead of asking the main model to generate every token sequentially, a lightweight draft mechanism proposes several tokens and the target model verifies them in parallel. This can reduce inter-token latency and increase inference throughput while, for lossless forms of speculative decoding, preserving the target model’s output distribution.
For organizations deploying AI at scale, it improves application responsiveness and increases infrastructure efficiency. Processing more tokens in each expensive target-model pass can improve GPU utilization and allow organizations to serve more AI workloads with existing infrastructure.
In practice, this can mean faster chatbot responses, more responsive coding assistants, higher request capacity and potentially lower inference cost per useful response.
What are the trade-offs of speculative decoding?
Its central trade-off is that an inference system performs additional work to generate candidate tokens in the hope that the target model can accept several of them at once. When the draft mechanism predicts accurately, this reduces sequential decoding steps; when predictions are frequently rejected, the extra computation may deliver little benefit.
Implementation cost also increases because teams may need to deploy, tune and monitor a draft model or another speculation mechanism alongside the target model. This can consume additional GPU memory and introduce configuration and operational complexity. There are also tooling and reliability considerations.
How is speculative decoding being used?
Speculative decoding is increasingly being incorporated directly into production LLM-serving frameworks rather than treated only as a research optimization. Platforms such as vLLM and NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM support several approaches, including auxiliary draft models, Medusa-style prediction heads, EAGLE-family techniques and other mechanisms that propose multiple future tokens for parallel verification.
The vLLM project described speculative decoding as an increasingly standard inference-time optimization for large mixture-of-experts models and noted its use in production decode deployments.
For enterprises, the value is about improving the economics and responsiveness of doing it: reducing generation latency, increasing effective serving capacity and extracting more useful work from expensive accelerator infrastructure.
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