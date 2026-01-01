What’s in it for you?

Instead of asking the main model to generate every token sequentially, a lightweight draft mechanism proposes several tokens and the target model verifies them in parallel. This can reduce inter-token latency and increase inference throughput while, for lossless forms of speculative decoding, preserving the target model’s output distribution.

For organizations deploying AI at scale, it improves application responsiveness and increases infrastructure efficiency. Processing more tokens in each expensive target-model pass can improve GPU utilization and allow organizations to serve more AI workloads with existing infrastructure.

In practice, this can mean faster chatbot responses, more responsive coding assistants, higher request capacity and potentially lower inference cost per useful response.