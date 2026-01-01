Harness engineering approach designs applications to maximize the effectiveness of AI coding assistants and autonomous development agents.

Harness engineering focuses on designing systems that are easier for AI to reason about by reducing complexity, improving context and making architectural intent explicit.

Rather than optimizing software solely for human developers, harness engineering focuses on what needs to be done to make agents reliable and consistent enough for production software in the real world. Teams build modular architectures, strengthen documentation, standardize patterns and improve observability so AI can generate higher-quality code, perform safer refactoring and automate more of the software delivery lifecycle.