Product Strategy to lean value slice

Once you have really explored the problem space well enough and mapped all the major pain points, you can reimagine the future state that alleviates the problems that your customers are facing, or addresses an unexplored opportunity. When you have a high level new user journey identified, take a pause and look at options to make a lean version of the same. Having a lean value mindset is critical to achieve product market fit with minimal and steady investment. What do the customers value the most or what impact do we want to achieve by shipping this? Can we really go leaner and still be able to get early feedback or evaluate the impact? Can we slice the scope and measure one leading indicator outcome at a time?What is the solution cost and time? The answer to all that might be your first lean value slice.Once all these factors are considered in the mix, you should have a lean slice to get started on.