Busting five myths about AI’s potential in retail

Over the last decade AI and ML have moved from lab and academic scenarios to become commoditized and democratized to a huge extent — driven by the rise in data generation and computing power. The sheer speed of sophisticated innovations (No-code ML, AutoML, MLOps, GANs, Zero shot learning etc.) in this space has been making AI/ML far more accessible, affordable, and easy to use.

This evolution is impacting the way retail organizations plan product life cycles, manage pricing promotions and markdowns, forecast demand and plan inventories. It’s also creating a sea change in the provision of hyper-personalized experiences for customers. AI is being used to analyze behavioral data and leverage computer vision to customize promotions in real-time. Novel patterns and correlations from a diverse range of data are radically transforming decision-making to make it better, faster and economical.

However, while many might view AI as a cure-all, facts paint a slightly different picture. A well-known study from 2018 estimates 85 percent of AI projects will fail and deliver erroneous outcomes. Also, an MIT report states 70 percent of companies report minimal or no impact from AI, while 87 percent of data science projects will never make it to production.

This blog looks at five critical myths about AI’s potential in the retail industry — the idea being to help business leaders who want to further their retail businesses with huge investments in AI and ML tech.







Myth #1 we 'have' to do AI.

The old saying that “if the only tool you have is a hammer, you’ll treat everything as if it were a nail,” seems the perfect way to summarize the expectations of AI as a business tool. Retailers are rapidly, perhaps even blindly, investing in the tech with somewhat unrealistic expectations in place.

For example, let’s look at a retailer who wants to adopt facial recognition in their store. They want to use this tech to decode customer behavior — to know, for instance, which customer will walk into the store, so that they can then provide a more personalized experience. Such an implementation requires a lot of background assessment. Several questions like the ones shared below will need answers:

What problem are they trying to solve with such a feature?

What should be the measurable estimated return for predicting customer intention?

What value are their customers getting?

Do they have the data (facial data from all segments of customers) and technology landscape readiness for such an implementation?

Are the privacy-related nuances addressed?

What are the resource and timeline commitments to build such a sophisticated feature?

How does the overall implementation tie back to larger organization priorities?

What changes are required in their organization?

This is a lot of groundwork to cover for an initiative that will improve in-store customer assistance by a very low margin. In fact there might be many other low-cost technological interventions (like camera feeds to understand the physical attributes of the shopper rather than identifying the person itself) that could achieve similar business goals.

Hence, instead of tech leading their investments, retailers should decide on investments based on business priorities. We recommend having a quantitative baseline of current processes to see where the problem lies. We would suggest first identifying the problem and then deciding which solution to apply. A solution that may or may not have AI in it.