For the past few years, C-suite conversations around generative AI have been dominated by two themes: productivity gains and data privacy. Executive committees have spent countless hours worrying about proprietary data leaking into public models. To make the problem worse, we're on the verge of seeing foolish organizations attempt to measure employee performance or AI adoption by token volume.

But while we have been building fences around our data, we have left the corporate vault wide open to a new, highly volatile financial exposure: token burn.

In an era where AI agents and LLMs are deeply integrated into enterprise architecture, an API key is no longer just a standard technical credential . It is an unthrottled corporate credit card. And, right now, companies are realizing they have no idea who is swiping it or how fast.

Tokens do for money what casino chips do for cash. The chip is engineered to make you forget you’e spending real dollars, and an API key works the same way. Spending is abstracted into units that don’t feel like money, so the friction that makes a person think twice before a large purchase is simply gone. No repercussions at the moment, and in most organizations, nobody is watching.