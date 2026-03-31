Q: Most people use a sabbatical to disconnect from work. What made you want to spend yours on learning AI-enabled programming?

Jessie: After 20 years at Thoughtworks, I’ve earned three sabbaticals. My first two were traditional — I traveled and recharged. For my twentieth anniversary, I initially planned to do the same.

But last November, a conversation with Weiwei (Zhang Wei) and Wayde (Sun Wei) in our GITS team changed everything. They were seeing five times productivity gains using a method they’d developed called Structured Prompt-Driven Development (SPDD). The challenge wasn’t the tech but the habit migration — getting 200+ engineers to change how they think and work.

I realized I had a gap. In 20 years, I’d done every role except coding. I always saw it as a mountain I didn’t have time to climb. AI lowered that entry bar. I decided to use my leave to be the user — to see if I could learn this method from scratch and understand what was blocking our teams from adopting it.

Q: What surprised you most about having a senior leader like Jessie as an intern?



Zhang Wei: My first thought was: Is this for real? I always thought leaders focused on the big picture — strategy, priorities and key decisions — not the engineering details.

But Jessie changed my mind completely. She didn’t just come to experience it; she used her sabbatical time to dive into the real work. She went from understanding concepts to breaking down problems and even checking code line by line.

I realized she wasn’t doing this just to learn how to write code. She was training a much rarer skill: judgment. She was learning how to make solid decisions when you don’t have enough data or information.

This was a big lesson for me. We often ask, “How can someone make good decisions without doing the hands-on work?” I saw the answer: by constantly learning and testing abstract ideas in the real world. I basically watched someone train their decision-making system from the ground up.