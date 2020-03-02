Shop Direct | Thoughtworks

Shop Direct exists to make good things easily accessible to more people. Very.co.uk, one of their fastest growing brands, wanted to launch a new mobile app ahead of the holiday season to provide an easier, more engaging user experience.





Shopping for a new outfit for a birthday party, but on a budget? Not a problem. Being known for their unique financial services products offering and giving customers flexible ways to pay, they wanted to create an end-to-end customer journey, from product discovery to having the ability to purchase any item.





With only 6 months left to bring this vision to life, they chose Thoughtworks to be their technology and experience design partner.