Mitchells Award Winning Clienteling Platform

“Hug your customers”. It’s the mantra that fuels the Mitchells Family of Stores success since 1958. The independent, family-owned luxury retailer is synonymous with elegance and stellar customer service. Its clients include ex presidents, a-listers and the fashion elite. Mitchells engaged Thoughtworks to extend their legendary brick and mortar service into the digital world.





Thoughtworks mapped out the journey of existing and potential customers as part of the research phase. It became clear that a standard e-commerce site wouldn't be enough to truly differentiate the Mitchells brand. The goal was to form a personal relationship between the customer and the style advisor from the beginning, regardless of where the customer starts their journey.





Thoughtworks introduced the first interactive prototype in 8 weeks using agile development methodologies and experience design. It allowed style advisors to send personalized lookbooks based on customer profiles, preferences, purchase history and real time inventory. Iterating the prototype weekly based on employee feedback, it quickly evolved into a clienteling platform that powers true 1-to-1 marketing.