Thoughtworks Recognized as a Visionary in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced it was positioned in the Visionaries Quadrant in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services.

Thoughtworks crafts resilient, scalable software by blending human creativity with AI, emphasizing that quality is the key to sustainable speed. It’s deeply collaborative, blended teams — spanning architects, designers, developers, data scientists, and strategists — all use AI-first software development to accelerate delivery to over 300 clients globally. Thoughtworks is constantly leveraging its deep thought leadership in areas like platform engineering, data modernization, and scaling AI to build systems for clients that evolve and adapt with purpose.

“True digital innovation requires a blend of creative strategy and rigorous execution. I am pleased to be recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, we attribute this to our culture of continuous experimentation and our high-value partnerships with leaders like NVIDIA and Mechanical Orchard,” said Mike Sutcliff, chief executive officer, Thoughtworks. “As we pivot to deeper industry focus, we are helping clients navigate the AI landscape by delivering platforms that are technologically advanced and purpose-built for specific business challenges.”

Gartner evaluated 20 vendors for its report on the custom software development services market which it defines as “the professional services engaged by organizations to design, build, modernize or iterate custom applications and software products to meet their unique business needs.”

