Vikrant Kardam Principal Consultant - Advisory

Vikrant helps organizations strategize Agile Transformation programs and effectively adopt new ways of working that are suited to the ever dynamic market conditions. In his 20 years of experience, he has handled portfolio leadership roles while building robust Centers of Excellence. And, while he has executed transformation programs across the U.S. and India, his current focusing is accelerating Organization Agility.

An avid audiophile, Vikrant is a passionate pianist as well.