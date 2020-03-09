Oaktree: Live Below the Line

Oaktree is Australia’s largest youth-led organisation. They’re on a mission to end extreme poverty.





Live Below the Line is Oaktree’s annual signature campaign, alongside The Global Poverty Project. The campaign asks people to eat below the poverty line for five days in a bid to raise awareness and funds that will assist 1.2 billion people living in extreme poverty.





Oaktree’s followers sign up and donate money on the Live Below the Line website. They wanted to make it easier for their followers to donate money and sign up. The old process was slow, and there were multiple logins. Licensing fees were taking away a high percentage of donations.





They had a vision to create a user-friendly website with social networking capabilities - and a better fundraising platform, increasing participants and donation amounts.





Oaktree chose to partner with Thoughtworks, and set a challenge to meet an aggressive deadline.