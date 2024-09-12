Hawcroft Consulting

Hawcroft is a risk management advisory consultancy specialising in the mining industry, which is trusted for its transparent, detailed risk reports. Multi-million dollar insurance renewals hinge on Hawcroft’s assessment of each site’s risks and controls, with their recommendations ultimately improving site safety, ensuring accurate insurance coverage is obtained, and key assets (like railways, bridges, townships and equipment) are preserved.

Hawcroft sets the industry standard in risk reporting, producing detailed and comprehensive annual reports for clients, each containing hundreds of pages of risk observations, recommendations and insights. However, their document-based PDF reports restricted their ability to share the rich media content they collected at each site, including hundreds of high-quality images and videos, which limited Hawcroft’s ability to provide detailed context in the reports.

As the report was an annual deliverable, the positive steps sites took in response to Hawcroft’s recommendations often weren’t made visible until the following reporting cycle. Furthermore, the static and compressed PDF format made it difficult for readers to efficiently find the information they were seeking. Users had expressed frustration when viewing images and diagrams in the existing PDF reports, as they were heavily compressed to keep the overall file size of the report manageable.

Hawcroft recognized the need for a customised, modern, scalable, and feature-rich digital reporting portal that could significantly enhance the value of their risk reporting offering to support the insurance renewal process.