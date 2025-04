The Department for International Trade Boosts UK-China Link

Where to start? Nowhere better than Pitti Uomo, ground zero for men’s fashion and a veritable hotbed of international trade with more than 100 UK menswear brands in attendance each season. Over 30,000 fashion elite, from buyers to It kids descend on Florence to stock their stores and glimpse what’s new and next. With less than 3 months before this international trade show, DIT approached Thoughtworks to design and deliver a digital tool for Chinese buyers who want to buy from British brands.





In 8 weeks, Thoughtworks designed and delivered The GREAT British Fashion Directory platform, a WeChat mini program that helps Chinese buyers discover and build new relationships with British fashion brands at top fashion trade shows starting from January 2018.