Adevinta is the world’s largest online classifieds group, spanning 10 countries with over 25 marketplaces including Leboncoin, Kleinanzeigen, Milanuncios, Subito and Marktplaats. With a reach extending to over 1 billion users worldwide and annual revenue exceeding €1.5 billion, Adevinta seamlessly connects buyers and sellers, enabling transactions across various sectors from job postings to real estate, automobiles, consumer goods and beyond.

Elevating business insights

Adevinta's analytics team developed a groundbreaking Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) Machine Learning (ML) model. This innovative tool analyzes specific data subsets to forecast CLV, a vital metric indicating a customer's total value to a business throughout their relationship. Understanding CLV empowers businesses to optimize marketing, retention and acquisition strategies, ensuring resource allocation efficiency. Adevinta's investment in this ML model reflects its commitment to precise long-term profitability assessment amidst the inherent uncertainty of customer behavior predictions.

The issue

Previously, retraining Adevinta's CLV Machine Learning (ML) model with varying data, filters and parameters was a manual process handled by a specific member of the analytics team, leading to dependencies and delays.

In response, Adevinta initiated an MVP project aiming to empower non-technical team members, specifically the Global Marketing team, to autonomously conduct these tasks. The objective? To develop a user-friendly frontend interface enabling users to select data, apply filters, train models and explore results effortlessly with tailored metrics and plots.

Thoughtworks' transformative solution for Adevinta's CLV model

In a concise three-month collaboration, Thoughtworks spearheaded the development and delivery of the MVP for Adevinta. Crafting an end-to-end solution, we addressed critical needs with precision and innovation.