Josh Burks SVP Global Head of Managed Services

With over two decades of experience in managed services, cloud transformation and technology consulting, Josh Burks specializes in untangling complex challenges for enterprise clients. As the Global Head of Managed Services (DAMO) at Thoughtworks, he transforms how organizations build, run and evolve their digital ecosystems across hybrid IT environments.

Prior to Thoughtworks, Josh led large-scale application modernization and managed services at Deloitte, IBM and Rackspace. He is also deeply committed to mentorship, believing the real win isn’t just delivering great services, but coaching teams, shaping career paths and helping great people become even better.

Josh is a father of two and a husband. Outside of work, you’ll usually find him outdoors, sharing baseball stats no one asked for, diving into late-night philosophical rabbit holes, or exploring the finer points of bourbon — strictly for research purposes, of course.