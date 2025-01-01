Adrian Locusteanu Regional Lead of DAMO™ Managed Services, Europe

Adrian Locusteanu is Regional Head of Europe for Applications and Infrastructure Managed Services at Thoughtworks, with over 25 years of leadership experience in IT system integration and telecommunications.

He has held senior roles across sales, delivery and business development, helping top enterprises strengthen their digital resilience. Adrian holds an EMBA and multiple professional certifications, including FCCA, CISSP, CCSP, and Prince2, alongside degrees in Computer Science, Finance, Information Security and Geopolitics.