Oli Hymas Global Microsoft Alliance Leader, Thoughtworks

A global partnerships and alliances leader with over 14 years of experience building and scaling strategic technology alliances at the intersection of enterprise consulting and cloud. As Global Microsoft Alliance Leader at Thoughtworks, he is responsible for driving the firm's global relationship with Microsoft: leading joint go-to-market strategy, co-sell execution, and solution development across Thoughtworks’ entire client portfolio.

Oli brings a rare, 360-degree perspective to the cloud ecosystem, having built his career inside Microsoft, within major partner organizations, and at a Google and Facebook backed creative technology start-up. Having successfully scaled businesses across the UK, Europe, and emerging markets in the Middle East and Africa, his ability to align commercial incentives, technical credibility, and cross-functional execution gives him a distinctive edge in translating complex cloud capability into measurable client outcomes.

A former commissioned officer in the Royal Air Force, Oli combines a disciplined, outcomes-first leadership style with a deep operational understanding of what makes large-scale, multi-stakeholder alliances work at a global scale.