Cheng Tang

Thoughtworks IoT首席咨询师

 

 

Thoughtworks 中国区 IoT 团队的技术专家，曾先后为国内外航空产业、汽车制造、电器制造等领域的领军企业提供软硬件架构咨询、大型遗留系统重构规划、微服务架构转型规划、软硬件系统交付等服务。

 