Cheng Tang

Enterprise technology and engineering excellence
Business and industry insights for digital leaders
Explore what it means to be a Thoughtworker
An opinionated guide to today's technology landscape
A no-nonsense publication for digital leaders
The business execs' A-Z guide to technology
Bringing the tech-led business changes into focus
In-depth insights to help your business grow
Expert advice on design, engineering, AI and careers
Explore our extensive library to keep learning
Conversations on the latest in business and tech
What to expect as you interview with us
Learn what life is like as a Thoughtworker
Thoughtworks University: Preparing future leaders
Find open positions in your region
Sign up for our monthly newsletter
Explore how we support career growth
See how we take care of our people
Thoughtworks 中国区 IoT 团队的技术专家，曾先后为国内外航空产业、汽车制造、电器制造等领域的领军企业提供软硬件架构咨询、大型遗留系统重构规划、微服务架构转型规划、软硬件系统交付等服务。