Alumni

Changyue Gao

User Experience Designer

I joined ThoughtWorks in 2020 and have more than three years of experience in digital product design and interaction design. I have been working with various clients from retail, healthcare and public service industries. I’m dedicated to enhancing user experience from the service system level, and always passionate about social innovation and community engagement. I would love to make positive impacts on organizational and societal levels by using design thinking and methods. 