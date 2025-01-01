Brandon Byars Head of Technology, North America

Brandon Byars is a passionate technologist, consultant, author, speaker, and open source maintainer. As Head of Technology for Thoughtworks North America, Brandon is part of the group that puts together the Thoughtworks Technology Radar, a biannual, opinionated perspective on technology trends.

As a consultant, he has helped lead digital transformation agendas across a range of industries, with a focus on those technical enabling blocks and integration strategies that help promote autonomy and agility at scale. He is the creator of mountebank, a widely used service virtualization tool, and wrote a related book on testing microservices.