Belson Coutinho VP - Marketing, eCommerce & Innovation at Jet Airways

A highly accomplished marketing & eCommerce professional with over 18 years’ experience in airline management, Belson has managed key roles in loyalty marketing, product development and currently heads the global - marketing, digital, social, eBusiness and innovation strategy for Jet Airways and JetKonnect.

With innovation being a key driver in all his endeavors, he has been the architect of several global strategies leveraging technology, digital and social media platforms most of which have been a first in the Indian aviation industry.