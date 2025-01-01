Anjali Singh Client Principal - North America

Anjali has over 22 years of global experience in leading engagements with healthcare and life insurance customers. She has developed and led high performing global teams, with a passion for highest customer centricity, understanding and delivery of strategic, business and technical objectives all along. Prior to joining Thoughtworks, she has worked with Syntel (Atos), Infosys and CSC. She is a contributor to the #savesoil movement and follows mindfulness practices to bring a positive impact around her.