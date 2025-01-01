Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Animesh Kumar

Animesh Kumar

CTO and Co-Founder of The Modern Data Company

Animesh is the Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of The Modern Data Company which offers an end-to-end data developer platform, DataOS, as its flagship product. During his 20+ years in the data engineering space, he has architected engineering solutions for a wide range of A-Players, including NFL, GAP, Verizon, Rediff, Reliance, SGWS, Gensler, TOI, and more. Animesh is also the chief operator behind the up-and-rising Modern Data 101 community, which curates the expertise of different data practitioners alongside his own.

 