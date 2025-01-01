Adam Wright Market Technical Director, BFSI Europe

I think I’m very lucky to have worked with a diverse range of different banking and financial clients over the years, and at different stages of their lifecycles. The needs of challenger banks and new market entrants can be very different from established institutions trying to compete in the modern digital world. There are common themes though: Patterns in architecture, platform strategies, and engineering practices that - when applied correctly - clearly help organizations to evolve and adapt for long term success.

I started my career in Astrophysics, trying to work out how small things like atoms make up giant things like stars and galaxies. I now worry less about the individual lines of code in systems and more about the humans that interact with them.

I live outside of London with my wife, two children and a very pampered cat.