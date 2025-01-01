Anoop Unnikrishnan Service Delivery Manager

Anoop specializes in digital program management, business analysis and agile methodologies. Currently, he advocates using cloud technologies, machine learning, and AI to drive automation and operational efficiency with a strong focus on cost optimization within internal IT systems.

Outside of his professional life, Anoop enjoys DIY projects, using his hands-on approach to build and create, enhancing his problem-solving skills and creativity in personal and professional settings.