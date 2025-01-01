Portfolio management

In a customer value-aligned operating model, decisions on which products or solutions to invest in are based on what the enterprise hopes to help the customer achieve. The many possible paths to this outcome can be pursued as a series of portfolio ‘bets,’ each of which can be given to teams to carry out with clear measures of success. This requires a tolerance for risk and team autonomy, as well as a willingness to let go of traditional metrics. But the tradeoff is the ability to explore a range of potentially groundbreaking possibilities, and create a foundation for product innovation.