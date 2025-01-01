What is a platform, anyway?

Platforms: These days it seems like every business wants to either build or become one. And no wonder, when we’re surrounded by examples of platform success. But before an enterprise jumps on the platform bandwagon, it needs to be sure it understands what a platform is – and what it’s intended to do. There’s a tendency to focus on platforms as a foundation for collaboration, but it’s in building internal capabilities that they can prove most powerful.